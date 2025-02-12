Henry, Carragher and Richards all agree on Salah opinion Liverpool fans will love

Pictures via CBS Sports Golazo on X

Mo Salah is arguably at the peak of his powers at the moment and that’s why Liverpool supporters are so desperate for him to stay at the club.

Speaking on CBS Sport, host Kate Scott asked the panel: “Ballon d’Or winner this October the 27th will be… your prediction please.”

Jamie Carragher responded: “Mohammed Salah.”

Thierry Henry then added: “I’m with Jamie, yeah. If he carries on like that, yeah, if he carries on like that then he wins.”

Before Micah Richards concluded: “Yeah, probably Salah as well. Vini [Vinicius Junior] or Salah.”

It’s great to see that the appreciation for our Egyptian King is so widespread and let’s hope that he can clinch the biggest individual prize, in October.

Mo Salah winning the Ballon d’Or would be a massive statement

To do this, the 32-year-old will need to win major honours for the Reds this season and we are all hoping that will be a treble.

Additionally, we would all want to see the Ballon d’Or clinched whilst the attacker still played for the Reds though Dejan Lovren’s recent comments cast some doubt over this.

Paul Merson also believes that we won’t see the Egyptian international renew his contract at Anfield and so there is a growing feeling this may prove to be the case.

Given how long this has now been rumbling on, it feels like we won’t get an answer to the contract situation for some time.

What we can focus on is performances on the pitch and given this conversation among the trio of pundits, it’s safe to say our record Premier League goal scorer is delivering on that front.

You can watch Henry, Carragher and Richards’ thoughts on Salah via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

Thierry Henry, @Carra23, and @MicahRichards all agree on who the next Ballon d'Or winner should be 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/yUi3BjKCnx — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 11, 2025

