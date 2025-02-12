Wright: it was ‘good seeing’ Liverpool lose and Slot was ‘not happy’ with his ‘fringe players’

Pictures via ITV Football on X

Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in our last match and it came as quite the shock to plenty of people, with Ian Wright sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on ITV Football, the former Arsenal man said: “I think that it it says a lot about the players on the fringe of Liverpool.

“Because you could see in the interviews that Arne Slot was having, he wasn’t happy. I think he found out a lot about a few of those on that day…

“When it comes down to it, you’re playing against Plymouth, if you’re Premier League or not and you’re not professionally right in your head and your mind’s not right, you will get beaten.

“That’s what’s good about seeing that happen because sometimes the players need a reminder.”

Roy Keane then added: “Particularly for the younger players at Liverpool. It’s like real football, whatever, you’re coming to reserves, academy football, that was real football and Plymouth really wanted it.”

It’s up to Arne Slot to try and find a way to turn this negative into a positive, with many of the players who are already not receiving much game time – now left to think about an opportunity that passed them by.

Arne Slot will be upset that his fringe players couldn’t beat Plymouth

There’s already been enough fallout from the match and looking at individual players’ numbers and statistics show that it wasn’t the best day at the office.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the player with the joint-most shots on target for the game and there’s been plenty of criticism fired at Federico Chiesa for his display too.

Given our position in the remaining competitions, there won’t be many minutes for these squad players in the final three-and-a-half months of the campaign.

That means that any further opportunities handed their way will need to be taken with both hands.

You can watch Keane and Wright’s comments on Liverpool and Slot via @itvfootball on X:

"Arne Slot wasn't happy… I think he found out a lot about a few of those [players] on that day" 👀 Roy and Ian react to @Argyle's FA Cup giant-killing 🔊👇#ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup | @IanWright0 | @KatieShanahan3 pic.twitter.com/9TJwYLHiVu — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 11, 2025

