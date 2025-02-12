Carragher on what Arsenal fans will be thinking if one thing happens at Goodison Park tonight

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton are meeting in a historic game this evening and Jamie Carragher has been previewing the match and the implications it could have on the title.

Speaking via Sky Sports Premier League, the Scouser said: “I don’t think many people at Arsenal would believe they could pull that back because it would be a huge lead at this stage of the season.”

This of course being that, should the Reds win then we would open up a nine-point lead on the Gunners as we enter the final three-and-a-half months of the season.

It’ll be far from over and with a run of five games in 15 days, we all know how crucial February could be but victory in the final Goodison Park derby would be huge.

Jamie Carragher is backing Liverpool for the title with a derby win

Even after a convincing victory over Manchester City by Mikel Arteta’s side, Gary Neville has also said that Arne Slot’s side ‘should’ go on to win the title.

It seems harsh to suggest we should be lifting the trophy in May but a victory over David Moyes’ team would certainly boost our chances.

The former Toffees midfielder and current boss at the Emirates Stadium has predicted a difficult spell will come to Anfield and so is aiming to ensure his team are ready to capitalise.

Our job is to ensure that this doesn’t happen and with a game in hand being played this evening, we know the phonological importance of opening up a big gap – so let’s make sure we do it!

You can view Carragher’s comments on Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton via @SkySportsPL on X:

Jamie Carragher says a win at Everton for Liverpool could extinguish Arsenal's hopes of a Premier League title race turnaround ❌ pic.twitter.com/r8A6NeaZba — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2025

