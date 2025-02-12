‘Hard to imagine…’ – Gary Lineker shares Liverpool title race prediction ahead of Mersey derby

Image via Julian Finney/Getty Images and The Rest Is Football

Gary Lineker is confident that Liverpool won’t relinquish their current position at the top of the Premier League by the end of this season.

The Reds currently have a six-point lead and would stretch the gap on second-placed Arsenal to nine with a win in the Merseyside derby tonight, which is the game in hand that Arne Slot’s team have had for the past two months.

Victory away to Everton would surely provide a gigantic psychological boost to LFC in their title charge, given how rarely we’ve won at Goodison Park in recent years. As implied by Jamie Carragher, it’d also deliver a massive blow to the Gunners, who are already reeling from news of a season-ending injury to Kai Havertz.

Lineker can’t see Liverpool being caught in title race

Lineker and Micah Richards were discussing the job that Slot has done at Liverpool since replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer, with the duo unsurprisingly full of praise for the 46-year-old’s performance as head coach at Anfield so far.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the Match of the Day host said of the Dutchman and his team: “He’s done a terrific job so far. It’s hard to imagine that anyone’s going to stop them in the league this season. They’re also favourites in the Champions League at present.”

The next fortnight could shape Liverpool’s destiny

If Liverpool are to go on and win the Premier League this season, the next fortnight could go a long way towards our title dreams being realised.

Over the forthcoming 15 days, we face Everton away in the last-ever Goodison Park derby, Wolves at home, quickfire trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City, and a Carabao Cup final ‘dress rehearsal’ against Newcastle at Anfield.

Even for a Reds side who’ve rarely put a foot wrong since August, it’d be miraculous if they were to claim maximim points from their remaining fixtures this month. A double-digit haul would keep the title race within our control, and that’s with Arsenal being the team with a game in hand going into March.

Right now, Liverpool can’t afford to look beyond the end of February, or overly worry about what the Gunners are doing. The next two weeks will be unforgiving, but it also presents a massive opportunity to take a huge step towards potential glory if we can make the most of that hugely challenging fixture period.