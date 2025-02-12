Liverpool was the ‘most uncomfortable dressing room’ of my career; says ex-Red

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had some amazing players in our past but not all of them have been able to settle or thrive at the club, with one ex-Red sharing their thoughts on their time playing for us.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Lee Peltier said: “I think the most uncomfortable dressing room I was probably in was when I was at Liverpool.

“And that was just through fear and being probably scared and it wasn’t enjoyable.

“A dressing room was a proper enjoyable environment to be in, by the way, because you’re having so many laughs and jokes.

“There’s people in there, some people will just be taking the p**s out of others or whatever but when I went into the Liverpool dressing room, I was terrified.

“I was just like, ‘oh,’ I didn’t know where to be or what to say or whatever and I think that was just normal and that was just from being scared of what Gerrard might think of me, or whatever.”

It’s always difficult for a young player to make a name for themselves in any team, especially at Anfield and for the club they support.

Lee Peltier made four first team appearances for Liverpool

It’s interesting to hear the impact that Steven Gerrard had on the club at this time, with the pressure to impress him proving too much for some.

Brad Jones also spoke about the control the Huyton-born midfielder had over the club and it’s no surprise he was such an intimidating figure.

The young right back made four appearances during the 2006/07 season, whilst the club captain was at the height of his powers.

Leading by example, rather than fearing a bad word from the Scouser, it was a desire to not let him down that laid heavy on an academy graduate during the peak of a club legend’s powers.

The now 38-year-old went on to have a great career, with one penalty against Manchester United at Old Trafford living long in the memory for our fans.

The pride he had in playing for the club very much came across in the interview though and he’s still an avid Red today.

You can watch Peltier’s comments on Liverpool (from 30:02) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley