Forget the first equaliser: Michael Oliver cost Liverpool the game with horrendous error before Tarkowski goal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A physical game lacking in serious quality with plenty of yellows (and, later, red cards) thrown about? A last-minute goal? A fracas after the full-time whistle?

Yep, no question about it – that was what some may define as a proper Merseyside derby as Liverpool came painfully close to securing the lion’s share of the spoils at Goodison Park.

Unfortunately, James Tarkowski, the name Everton fans were cursing after a nightmare performance against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, came up with the goods at the death to cancel out Mo Salah’s potential winner.

A goal from Alexis Mac Allister initially equalised proceedings following Beto’s early effort in the first half of action on the blue half of Merseyside.

Arne Slot’s men will go into their home clash against Wolves this weekend seven points clear of second-placed Premier League side Arsenal.

Michael Oliver at the heart of Liverpool v Everton controversy

Michael Oliver has blood on his hands.

The on-pitch official did himself no favours by failing to penalise the hosts for a blatant foul on Mo Salah in the build-up to the second equaliser in extra time. Carlos Alcaraz can very clearly be seen illegally depriving the Egyptian of possession in the final third, taking out his standing leg.

The very same equaliser that was allowed to be taken well beyond the five minutes of added time awarded to the tie. But whatever…

Poor Premier League officiating will dominate the headlines again

Don’t get us wrong, Liverpool didn’t show plenty to run out deserved winners by a country mile in the last Goodison derby.

However, to see us robbed of an even healthier lead in the title race due to such blatantly incompetent officiating leaves us with a bitter taste in our mouths.

How on earth can the best league in world football continue to be blemished by sub-par, sub-standard officials?

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile