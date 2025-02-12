What Mo Salah did immediately after scoring v Everton speaks volumes amid Liverpool contract saga

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Is there any point still counting Mo Salah’s goals? The Egyptian seems to have at least a goal in him every time he steps out onto the pitch in Liverpool colours.

The No.11 is having an absolutely phenomenal goalscoring campaign, registering his 46th goal contribution (27 goals, 19 assists) in 35 appearances (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Reds now lead 2-1 in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (at the time of writing), with the former Roma winger having had a hand in both goals.

Yet another significant display from Salah in Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of a 20th English top-flight title.

If the Merseysiders pull it off at the first attempt in Arne Slot’s opening season in charge, how on earth can the club justify not extending the attacker’s terms?

Mo Salah sent Liverpool clear contract message

46 goal contributions. 27 goals. It’s almost too many to celebrate, isn’t it!

Perhaps that was a partial justification for the relatively commonplace and simple badge tap after Salah put Liverpool into the lead in the second 45 minutes of action.

Fabrizio Romano was keeping a watchful eye on the clash in question and shared a snap of the moment on X (formerly Twitter) online.

Given the context of the ongoing saga involving the Egypt international, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, we can’t help but view this through a contract prism.

🤴🏼🇪🇬 27th goal of the season for Mo Salah, 46 G/A in all competitions for Liverpool star. …and he points at the badge. ❤️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/ZjGtJbgpKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2025

Salah wants to extend at Liverpool

If ex-Liverpool pal Dejan Lovren’s revealing comments are to be taken with anything more than a pinch of salt – the forward is currently more likely to leave than stay at Anfield beyond the summer.

What remains clear, following a multitude of reports discussing the subject of Salah’s ongoing contract talks, is that the 32-year-old absolutely wants to continue his journey at L4.

