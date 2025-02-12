Phil Thompson reacts to Sam Allardyce’s Merseyside derby boast with brilliant one-liner

Image via No Tippy Tappy Football

Phil Thompson countered a boast from Sam Allardyce with a brilliant and instant one-liner as the pair previewed the final Goodison Park derby, which takes place tonight.

Thommo is an all-time Liverpool great, having played for the Reds 477 times and captained them to glory in the 1981 European Cup final, later serving as a coach at Anfield for many years and having a spell as caretaker manager in the 2001/02 season when the late Gerard Houllier required heart surgery.

Meanwhile, Allardyce counts Everton among the plethora of clubs that he’s managed in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Toffees for six months in the 2017/18 campaign.

Thompson makes brilliant retort to Allardyce claim

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast ahead of tonight’s clash, the 70-year-old proudly boasted that he didn’t lose a top-flight Merseyside derby while in charge at Goodison Park, stating: “I never lost a derby – 1-1 at Liverpool and 0-0 at Everton.”

That revelation prompted a surprised gasp from presenter Natalie Pike, but Thompson couldn’t wait to have the last word as he brilliantly retorted: “You never won one as well!”

Allardyce actually lost one derby as Everton manager

Although Allardyce drew both of his Merseyside derbies in the Premier League when he was in charge of Everton, his claim that he never lost in this fixture isn’t actually true.

He was in the away dugout when the Toffees lost 2-1 at Anfield in the FA Cup third round in January 2018, the night that Virgil van Dijk scored a late winner on his debut for Liverpool.

Factual clear-ups aside, the Reds haven’t had the best of fortunes against their neighbours in recent years, winning on just two of their last 12 visits to Goodison Park.

A win tonight would not only ensure local bragging rights and give Kopites the satisfaction of winning the final derby at Everton’s historic home of 133 years, but also put them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and make them firm favourites to lift the trophy in May.

Thompson and everyone of a Liverpool persuasion would love nothing more than for Arne Slot’s side to fulfil the role of party poopers on the far side of Stanley Park!