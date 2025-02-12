‘All or nothing’ – Journalist outlines why Real Madrid are in ‘favourable’ position to sign Trent

(Photos by Angel Martinez and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It seems that Real Madrid aren’t yet ready to take no for an answer when it comes to their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool vice-captain has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu throughout the past year, with his contract at Anfield expiring in four months’ time and no imminent sign of a new deal being struck.

The Champions League holders tried their luck with a £20m offer at the beginning of January but were swiftly rebuffed by the Reds, although the possibility of snapping him up on a free transfer grows more plausible by the week until his situation on Merseyside is resolved.

Real Madrid set to adopt ‘all or nothing’ approach in Trent pursuit

In an article for The Telegraph on Wednesday, Mike McGrath outlined why Real Madrid’s prospects of eventually signing Trent are ‘favourable’, with five reasons cited as to why Los Blancos are confident of getting their man.

Chief among those is the club’s ‘all or nothing’ policy, whereby they more often than not secure their desired target either by spending big (such as the £115m acquisition of Jude Bellingham) or securing astute free transfers (e.g. Kylian Mbappe and David Alaba).

There’s also a feeling at the Bernabeu that almost every player in the world would jump at the chance to play for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, while the absence of a transfer fee gives them greater scope to offer an attractive salary, signing-on bonuses and add-ons which’d help to get a deal over the line.

Furthermore, Trent has yet to give any public indication that he’d rather remain at Liverpool, and the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal means that the 26-year-old would go straight into Real Madrid’s line-up if they were to sign him.

Would Real Madrid move be too difficult for Trent to turn down?

With the Reds having a plausible chance of winning both the Premier League and Champions League this season, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to leave Anfield unless they were on the periphery of the squad.

However, Real Madrid’s unparalleled track record in Europe’s leading club competition makes them hard to resist even for Liverpool’s best players, and the worrying situation around Trent’s contract could – from his perspective at least – make this summer the ideal opportunity for him to relocate to the Bernabeu.

At 26, he might find it too difficult to turn down the chance to join the 15-time European champions, and it’d be understandable if he were seriously contemplating a move to the Spanish capital.

Every time he takes to the pitch for LFC, the spectre of the potential transfer to Madrid hangs over his on-field performances, which for the most part have been excellent this season (aside from the obvious off-day against Manchester United last month).

Los Blancos aren’t going to go away quietly, so if FSG truly want to keep Trent at his boyhood club, they best be flexible enough to concede some ground on what they’d be ready to offer him in order to persuade him to stay.