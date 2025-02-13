Liverpool player spotted limping after the full time whistle as fresh injury concern arises

Pictures via @Nazira_Yusuf22 on X

Liverpool fans will be feeling pretty disappointed after the events at Goodison Park and may have fresh reasons to be upset now too.

In the post match events that led to Arne Slot being sent off for shaking the hand of an appalling Michael Oliver, all eyes were understandably on the referee and our head coach.

However, footage from the stands may reveal a more worrying insight into the current fitness of Cody Gakpo.

After being subbed off with just over 20 minutes remaining of the 90, it did appear that the Dutchman was nursing an ankle problem and that was still present after the full time whistle.

Footage from Nazira Yusuf shows our No.18 limping away from the scene of his boss’s red card and with one sock significantly rolled down, it seems he may have used an ice pack on the bench.

Given the post match scenes, the 25-year-old clearly wanted to run to the support of his teammates and may have had his own fitness on the back burner.

Liverpool fans will now await further Cody Gakpo updates

With both the former Feyenoord coach and Sipke Hulshoff being shown a red card, we were not able to have a post match press conference and so no update has yet been available.

Due to the volume of fixtures we’re currently playing, there’s another game this weekend and so it won’t be long before we can hear updates on the squad.

Therefore, we’ll have to wait for news on the former captain of PSV and hope that he’s fit enough for the weekend’s visit of Wolves.

You can watch the video of Gakpo via @Nazira_Yusuf22 on X:

Not the finish Liverpool hoped for, with Curtis Jones, Arne Slot, and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff all sent off. Johnny Heitinga is set to manage the team on Sunday against Wolves. #EVELIV 🔴 pic.twitter.com/au02UcLVDs — Nazira Yusuf (@Nazira_Yusuf22) February 12, 2025

