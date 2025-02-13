Harvey Elliott takes aim at Everton fans after final Goodison Park Merseyside Derby

Pictures via TNT Sports on X

Liverpool were unable to clinch victory at Goodison Park, with Harvey Elliott firing some abuse over at our old neighbours after the game.

Despite not being brought onto the pitch, the boyhood Red spoke in the media mix zone after the full-time whistle.

Speaking with YouTuber StillRyan, our No.19 was asked whether he ‘felt’ the atmosphere from the home supporters and said: “Not really. No.”

Pushed again on whether he heard a ‘roar’, the England Under-21 international said: “Yeah, from the Liverpool fans.”

It was a great way to shut down the Toffee and downplay the importance of the home supporters who were silent in the closing stages of the game, before being handed a huge stroke of luck.

Harvey Elliott downplayed the role of Everton fans

David Moyes did a good job to make the game uncomfortable for our team but we had done enough to secure victory.

It was a series of late decisions that led many to fire criticism at Michael Oliver, which opened the door for the home team to get an equaliser.

We saw with the foul on Mo Salah in the closing stages that was completely missed by the officials and this would have really eaten into the added time, ignoring the obvious foul of Ibou Konate for their goal.

It makes sense then why Arne Slot was so incensed at full time and why he received a red card for shaking hands with the man who wanted to make himself the hero.

Now it’s over to Anfield to get the lads over the line against Wolves and secure another victory, so that we can extend our lead or maintain it at the top of the league.

You can watch Elliott’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

“This game feels like a loss” 😬 Harvey Elliott looks back on Liverpool’s draw at Goodison, whilst having a dig at the home crowds atmosphere with @st1llryan 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oh6AN8ceIF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley