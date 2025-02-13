Jamie Carragher’s five-word plea to Liverpool owners after vital Goodison Park moment

Pictures via CBS Sports on X

It was so close to being the perfect evening for Liverpool and in a moment of jubilation during the derby, Jamie Carragher revealed his true thoughts.

Speaking after Mo Salah scored the Reds’ second goal of the evening, the Bootle-born pundit exclaimed: “Yes, get in. Give him what he wants.”

It seems to have been said in a tongue-in-cheek manner, with clear reference to the Scouser calling out the contract antics of the forward in the past.

However, as the Egyptian broke the record for the most away goal contributions in a single Premier League season, many will think that this is a statement that should be adhered to.

Mo Salah continues to produce the goods for Liverpool

The 47-year-old has previously labelled our goal scorer as ‘selfish’ and it seems clear that the player and club don’t currently see eye-to-eye on contract length and finances.

We’re now in mid-February and the story of our No.11’s future is one that has been discussed since near the end of the last campaign.

This won’t go away but we can all be thankful that there hasn’t been a noticeable drop in performances, in fact the 32-year-old is arguably playing some of his most effective football at present.

Our record Premier League goal scorer celebrated his Goodison Park finish by tapping the Liver Bird on his chest, with some reading into this that it was a sign that he would extend his stay.

We won’t know what the future holds until closer to the summer, for now though we will just bask in the brilliance of a club legend.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Salah via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

"Give him what he wants!"@Carrra23's reaction to @MoSalah scoring Liverpool's second goal was as you'd expect 😂 pic.twitter.com/d4KRI4904R — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 12, 2025

