Liverpool and Everton unite to jointly condemn racist abuse towards Abdoulaye Doucoure

Liverpool FC and Everton FC have jointly issued a statement strongly condemning racist abuse towards Abdoulaye Doucoure after the Merseyside derby at Wednesday night.

It was always bound to be an emotionally charged occasion at Goodison Park, which staged this fixture for the final time before the Toffees relocate to Bramley-Moore Dock, and a controversial stoppage-time equaliser by James Tarkowski preceded chaotic scenes at the final whistle.

The Malian midfielder celebrated in front of the away supporters when Michael Oliver blew for full-time, prompting Curtis Jones to react angrily as a brief scuffle broke out, with both players subsequently shown red cards.

Unfortunately, Doucoure has since been the recipient of racist abuse on social media, with Merseyside Police having since launched an investigation into the matter (Sky Sports).

Liverpool FC published a statement on their official website – with Everton doing likewise on theirs – which reads: ‘Liverpool FC and Everton FC are aware of – and condemn in the strongest possible terms – racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure following Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby.

‘Such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated. Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police, who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible.

‘We also encourage people who witness or experience online abuse to report and highlight it to the social media platforms on which it appears. We must all, including the social media companies, take a zero-tolerance stance. Platforms need to take accountability and action to ban such abusers. Racism and hate has no place online, in our stadiums or in our communities.’

Racism has no place in our society

We also place on record our strongest condemnation of the racist abuse directed at Doucoure following last night’s match – racism has absoultely no place in our society.

We commend both Liverpool and Everton for joining forces by issuing a prompt statement to register their disgust at the behaviour of online bigots, with the Merseyside clubs again exercising a united front to address issues which are of far greater importance than the outcome of a football match.

As annoyed as we were with the Mali midfielder’s actions at full-time, nothing justifies the abhorrent messages which have subsequently been sent to him.

We hope that any and all perpetrators are identified and that justice is served in accordance with the law, and – most importantly – that they learn never to repeat such reprehensible behaviour again.

We reiterate the joint-message from Liverpool and Everton that racism and hate has no place online or in person.