How long Michael Oliver added on for double Everton head injury that led to Tarkowski goal

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Liverpool and Everton played out a Merseyside derby for the ages but it was the red half who were left feeling most deflated after conceding a last gasp equaliser.

With five minutes added onto the 90, to see a goal scored in the 98th minute of the game was frustrating and especially as it was played in the time added on for an injury to the home side.

Both Jarrad Branthwaite and Carlos Alcaraz clashed heads and referee Michael Oliver stopped the game at 93:43.

After receiving treatment, the game resumed at 95:41, which was 1:58 of time that was allowed to be added on for this stoppage.

The ball hit the back of the net by James Tarkowski at 97:08, which a matter of seconds over what should have been added but the correct decision was made to allow the game to proceed for the final attack.

For all the decisions that went against us, we can at least see that the final added time was permitted.

The correct call was made in a game of horrific decisions

When Dominik Szoboszlai blocked Jack Harrison’s cross in the final stages, that would have been the end of the match but the Toffees were handed a huge slice of luck.

The ball cannoned off the Hungarian, then off Trent Alexander-Arnold before hitting Vitalii Mykolenko’s foot and landing perfectly for him to cross the ball.

Ibou Konate was then fouled in the box, before the ball bounced in the direction of the Blues’ captain and he produced a finish of a lifetime.

Fortune certainly was not on our side and that’s disregarding an offside decision that looked very close.

We saw Arne Slot and Curtis Jones sent off after the game and many pundits have lamented the awful performance we saw from the officials on the night, it was a game that was so close to being perfect but was cruelly taken from us.

You can view the full match back via LFCTV Go:

