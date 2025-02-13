New angle of late Mo Salah foul highlights horrific referee performance at Goodison

Pictures via TikTok

Mo Salah did all he could to help Liverpool win the game at Goodison Park but if one moment shows how hard it was for him, it’s a late challenge from Carlos Alcaraz.

As the clock ticked down, our No.11 had the ball around three Everton defenders and still managed to wriggle his way past them – before being hacked down by the Argentinian.

It could not have been a more clear foul and one that would have ensured we could run the clock down towards what would have been a rightful victory.

Instead, play was waved on and a matter of minutes later the ball was in the back of our net and the scoreline was 2-2.

Mo Salah was so clearly fouled it was amazing it was missed

Footage from the stands showcased this even more and it’s baffling that Michael Oliver could not give a blatant decision, at a crucial time in the game.

When we look at the new angle now provided for Beto’s push on Ibou Konate too, it leads you to think there can only be two possible reasons for this.

Either the official is corrupt or not good enough, with the first statement seeming unlikely given the decisions made against Arsenal too – it seems obvious that it’s the latter.

Even fellow referees have highlighted the errors made by the 39-year-old in the game and it just makes being robbed of two points even harder to take.

Fortunately, Arne Slot’s side have been so impressive that we’re all disappointed with a seven-point lead at the top of the table – let’s just hope it stays that way or gets even bigger this Sunday.

You can watch the video of Salah being fouled via @franfutbolitoss on TikTok:

How is this not a foul on Salah?#LFC pic.twitter.com/5XUg1fHKbA — Calvin ♨️ (@TrentDeBruyne) February 13, 2025

