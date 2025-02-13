New angle of Beto’s push on Konate makes Oliver’s decision even more baffling

Pictures via TNT Sports on Instagram

Ibou Konate should have been able to complete for a simple header out of our box and enable Liverpool to win the game against Everton but that wasn’t the case.

In a moment that seemed obvious to all but Michael Oliver and those with blue-tinted glasses, Beto clearly used his arm to disrupt the jump of our defender.

Despite having a great vantage point, the on-field official missed the infringement and then VAR also overlooked the foul.

Thanks to cameras inside the goal, we now have an even better view of how our No.5 was thrown off balance by a player who made no attempt to play the ball.

It won’t make matters any better than our current seven-point lead at the top of the table, though it does further explain the fume of Arne Slot and why he was sent off after the full time whistle.

How the referees missed the Konate incident is laughable

Even fellow referees have spoken out about the poor decisions from the 39-year-old during the game and it’s hard to understand why he was entrusted with this fixture.

There will be a call from many of our fans that the Northumberland-born referee is nowhere near anymore of our games as we try and win the title.

There’s still several big matches left in this month alone and after a string of poor decisions against us in the past, this latest series of gaffs will be the final nail in the coffin for most.

You can view the video of Konate and Beto via @tntsports on Instagram:

