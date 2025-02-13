New angle of Beto’s push on Konate makes Oliver’s decision even more baffling

Ibou Konate should have been able to complete for a simple header out of our box and enable Liverpool to win the game against Everton but that wasn’t the case.
In a moment that seemed obvious to all but Michael Oliver and those with blue-tinted glasses, Beto clearly used his arm to disrupt the jump of our defender.
Despite having a great vantage point, the on-field official missed the infringement and then VAR also overlooked the foul.
Thanks to cameras inside the goal, we now have an even better view of how our No.5 was thrown off balance by a player who made no attempt to play the ball.
It won’t make matters any better than our current seven-point lead at the top of the table, though it does further explain the fume of Arne Slot and why he was sent off after the full time whistle.
How the referees missed the Konate incident is laughable
Even fellow referees have spoken out about the poor decisions from the 39-year-old during the game and it’s hard to understand why he was entrusted with this fixture.
There will be a call from many of our fans that the Northumberland-born referee is nowhere near anymore of our games as we try and win the title.
There’s still several big matches left in this month alone and after a string of poor decisions against us in the past, this latest series of gaffs will be the final nail in the coffin for most.
You can view the video of Konate and Beto via @tntsports on Instagram:
If he couldn’t see the blatant foul on Mo on the edge of their box it’s not surprising he missed that push. When are we going to see PGMOL removed as the protectors of incompetent officials? Surely they shouldn’t be allowed to regulate themselves?
But his handball in the box was absolutely fine…
He has to be the worst ref in the league. He misses or ignores so many things. There is probably not many clubs who he hasn’t made a important decision against. In most occupations, he’d be fired. It’s time PGMOL removed him.
must investigate if there’s any corruption involved
The ref had a bad game, how did he miss Konate’s clear handball in 2nd half, how can he not see he scooped the ball away?? Terrible performance!
Think you’ll find it came off Beto’s hand first.
On that instead everyone’s beto was on offside position
Everton’s beto was offside
Michael Oliver more like Oliver Hardy but not funny just incompetent will just say nothing and keep his head below the parapet ready for the next payment.He should be demoted but won’t be because Howard Webb loves him.Only in the premier league DISGRACEFUL
I think its becoming more evident that officials are ignoring most offences against Liverpool with every touch given against us yes we fouled in the game against Everton some were just stupid but to make game changing decisions when Oliver was stood watching close by was just beyond believe, the first goal was not a foul by Mac he did not touch him the second Everton goal was off side weather it suits PGMOL or not then cannot change the off side rule when it suits off side is off side. then the push which Oliver must have seen as he is shown to be stood in front of the pair involved had Konate not have been pushed he would have headed the ball away end of.
then the melee that happened after the final whistle was all down to Oliver.
VAR is there if the ref misses or makes a genuine mistake so WHY is it not bringing these errors to the officials attention.
things have got to change Mr Webb.