Journalist clarifies Arne Slot touchline ban situation after Premier League addresses ‘error’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot might yet be in the technical area for Liverpool’s clash against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday after all.

The Dutchman was shown a red card by Michael Oliver after the final whistle of a tempestous Merseyside derby last night, and a report on the Premier League’s official website had stated that he would receive a two-match touchline ban.

However, that has now been removed from an updated version of the article within which it was contained, and thr 46-year-old is in fact waiting to discover what punishment he’ll face and when it’d kick in.

Will Slot still serve a touchline ban and when?

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele took to X on Thursday lunchtime to clarify exactly where things stand with a prospective touchline ban for Slot after the initial confusion.

He posted: “Bit technical this but as it stands Arne Slot is not banned from the touchline for Wolves game. FA will review refs’ report today and decide whether to charge him or not.

“Depends on whether they deem it a ‘standard case’ with a set sanction or ‘non standard’ which results in a hearing. Because he has already served a touchline ban this season there is a chance it will be the latter. If so, very unlikely it is resolved before Sunday.

“To conclude he could be in the dugout against Wolves and then be charged/banned/fined at a later date. PL website saying he was banned for two games was an error.”

In a follow-up post, Steele outlined that the FA have until close of business on Monday to charge Slot, with Liverpool then having three days to reply to that claim before the FA have a further three days for their own response.

A hearing must then take place within the subsequent 10 days, so the matter could potentially rumble on for another two to three weeks yet.

An absolute mess that Slot and Liverpool didn’t need

What a fine administrative mess we have here, eh?

There’s a good chance that Slot will still have to serve a touchline ban at some point, depending on what the FA decide from Oliver’s post-match report, but when that suspension would kick in seems to be anyone’s guess right now.

It’s a shambolic mess which could’ve been avoided had the officials done a better job at Goodison Park, and although the Liverpool head coach has a responsibility to act professionally in the technical area, it’s hard to blame him for feeling aggrieved considering some of the decisions which went against his team last night.

The administrative error on the Premier League’s website only added to the confusion, and it all means that the Dutchman is awaiting clarity on whether or not he’ll face a ban, and when that’d be implemented if he does.

It’s a distraction that Slot and his team could really do without as they chase down the top-flight title, particulary during a fortnight in which they face tough trips to Villa Park and the Etihad Stadium.