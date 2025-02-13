Virgil van Dijk’s subtle Everton jibe that some Liverpool fans may have missed

Pictures via TNT Sports on YouTube

Liverpool and Everton played out a dramatic draw at Goodison Park and Virgil van Dijk was the only Red to face the media at full time.

Speaking on TNT Sports, our captain tried to unpick the events of the match and managed to make a sly remark about our neighbours: “We all know this is their cup final, and they will try to do everything in their power to make it difficult and try and win.

“It is a big boost for them but a blow for us.”

With elimination from both cup competitions, Premier League status looking pretty secure and 30 years without a trophy, there’s little for the blue half of the city to be celebrating.

That meant that the final Merseyside derby at their current home was the final landmark event, before they say farewell to the famous stadium.

Whilst Arne Slot’s side have our sights set a potential treble, sharing the points with the Reds as we built up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League – will likely be the highlight of the season for the team across Stanley Park.

Virgil van Dijk wasted no time in aiming a joke at Everton

It was certainly a blow to drop points in the way that we did but given the post match fallout, leading to our head coach being sent off, much of the talk is centred around that.

Add on the horrific refereeing display from Michael Oliver, which even his peers have been calling out, we can be thankful that the discourse is not solely on the dropped points.

Now we must dust ourselves down and look ahead to Wolves on Sunday and plan to maintain or extend our lead at the top of the table, in the midst of a run of tough fixtures.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via TNT Sports on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley