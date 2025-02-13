Van Dijk makes bold Michael Oliver criticism amid Premier League statement on Goodison events

Pictures via TNT Sports on YouTube

Everton’s late equaliser meant Liverpool were only able to build a seven-point lead at the top of the table and Virgil van Dijk shared his thoughts on the game.

Speaking with TNT Sports, our captain said: “I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t.

“In the end, it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one.”

It’s an opinion that will be shared by many Reds who look back on the events at Goodison Park, where many decisions went against us.

One of the main grievances will be the fact that no foul was given for the obvious push in the back of Ibou Konate, right before James Tarkowski’s late goal.

Michael Oliver has received widespread criticism after his performance

What makes this even more frustrating is the statement released on the Premier League Match Centre X account that didn’t even reference the incident:

#EVELIV – 90+8’ The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by the VAR- who established that Doucouré was in an onside position in the build-up. pic.twitter.com/oS6xNp0hlf — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 12, 2025

We’ve seen many pundits speak out about how wrong several decisions made by Michael Oliver during the game were, leading to these feelings from our skipper.

We saw from the reaction of Arne Slot after the full time whistle too, that led to our head coach being sent off, that he was similarly infuriated with actions of the official.

With the boss and Sipke Hulshoff both sent off, we never got to see a press conference and get more opinions on the game – meaning our No.4 is the only public voice of the club.

It was a perfect response though to address a terrible display.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via TNT Sports on YouTube:

