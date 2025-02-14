Alexis Mac Allister credits Liverpool teammate who’s made him into a better player

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have a dressing room full of amazing talent and if one of them is making Alexis Mac Allister a better player, we owe them plenty of thanks.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Reds Roundtable’, presented by Standard Chartered, the Argentine was asked to name somebody from the current squad ‘that’s made you into a better player’ and said:

“Yeah, I would say Mo [Salah]. I know we don’t play in the same position. His mentality is something else.

“Before coming here, I didn’t realise that I could work more than what I was doing.

“So that’s why I said Mo, because he’s always working. Doesn’t matter if it’s in the gym, doing treatment, on the pitch… He always tries to work really hard to be ready to play the next game.

“And I think that mentality is really important for professional players, especially nowadays where you play games every two or three days.”

It’s no surprise to hear that’s what the Egyptian King is like away from the pitch and it’s great that he acts with such inspirational determination all the time.

Mo Salah is inspiring his Liverpool teammates on a daily basis

With Jamie Carragher exclaiming that the hierarchy should give our No.11 ‘what he wants’, it seems clear that some of the players would be on board with this too.

His celebration at Goodison Park shows how much the club means to the Egyptian and we all hope that his relationship will extend past the end of this season.

If his attitude on and off the pitch has remained impressive, then calls for a new deal at any cost will only grow louder.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments on Salah (from 13:06) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley