Arne Slot’s four-man fitness update as new Goodison Park injury confirmed

Liverpool felt deflated after seeing our victory taken away at Goodison Park and now Arne Slot has added more bad news with a fresh injury.

Although many were waiting for the news on his red card during the press conference, this was more pressing and will impact how we set up this weekend.

Providing a fitness update with the press, our head coach said: “No, we saw Trent, of course, being able to play.

“It was the intention to play around half an hour. I think he played somewhere around half an hour, so he will be training with us again.

“Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out and I think those are the only two, am I right?

“Yeah, we were off yesterday, so, I don’t know exactly the news…

“Oh, Cody is a bit of a doubt as well. So let’s wait how he is today, but I had to take him off because of an injury – because he got a knock. So let’s see how he is today.”

It’s not the best update from the boss, as we appear to have a new injury for Cody Gakpo after his appearance in the Merseyside derby.

Cody Gakpo is a doubt for the weekend’s game against Wolves

We saw footage of the forward after the full time whistle, as he limped around the pitch during the post match drama.

It didn’t look good at the time and this update confirms that the ankle injury that was sustained looks to have at least cast doubt over participation in this weekend’s fixture.

That would be a blow for the Netherlands international after a brilliant run of form of late but will allow Luis Diaz to go back to his more natural left wing position.

You can watch Slot’s injury update on Gakpo via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

