Arne Slot provides further details on Goodison red card and club’s reaction

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot was sent off at Goodison Park and it’s led to some major discussion over why it was given, with our head coach finally able to give his say.

Speaking with the press on Friday morning, the 46-year-old said: “That is an oncoming process now and I think I have to respect that.

“We have to respect that, so I can’t go into details. So if you’re specific with your question a bit more, maybe I can answer something, but not into the details.”

Before adding:“I think what happened was that the extra time initial five minutes, that ended up being eight, there happened a lot and the emotions got the better of me and if I could do that differently, if I look back at it, I would love to do it differently.

“I’m hoping to do it differently next time as well, but what has exactly been said or what has happened, I just told you there’s an ongoing process and I don’t want to disturb that.”

It’s clear that the Dutchman wants to say more but he can’t, meaning the mystery over the decision remains present and we will await further updates.

Arne Slot could not reveal what was said to Michael Oliver

We’ve seen lip readers deployed on the televised footage of the incident and also new angles shared online, showcasing the mystery around this decision.

From what appeared at most to be a sarcastic comments and a handshake, we’re now set to lose our boss from the sideline for a minimum of two games.

It seems clear that the club are appealing this decision and so we can expect the former Feyenoord man to be present for the weekend’s game with Wolves whilst this goes on.

Once this matter is sorted, it would be interesting to see and hear what was actually said and what Michael Oliver is accusing our head coach of doing.

You can watch Slot’s comments on his red card via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley