Arne Slot hints at the kind of player Liverpool will buy this summer

Liverpool are sitting seven-points clear at the top of the Premier League and whilst all focus may well be on the here and now, it seems Arne Slot may be looking a little further ahead.

Speaking with the press before this weekend’s game with Wolves, our boss was asked how he can ‘instill mental strength and resilience into the squad for the rest of the season’ and said:

“If you want to play at a top club like this, you need to have more than only quality.

“If you only have quality, you probably don’t end up at Liverpool, so you need to have mentality as well.

“It’s a combination that these players have this inside of them, otherwise you don’t play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“It’s something you try to address on a daily basis to create the right mentality.”

This is certainly an interesting insight into not only the type of players we have at the club at the moment but also what he will be looking for in any future recruits.

Arne Slot has a type of player he wants to sign at Liverpool

With all the talk at the moment being around the future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, we don’t know how our squad will look next season.

Rumours of our vice captain possibly going to Real Madrid simply won’t go away and the Egyptian King’s opinions have seemingly been outed by Dejan Lovren.

Should we lose such important and influential players this summer, then it seems clear that those in charge of finding their replacements will be just as interested in temperament and mentality – as much as footballing ability.

That’s what has helped us build such a harmonious dressing room at present and let’s hope it proves to be a tactic that can continue to bring success to Anfield.

