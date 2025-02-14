The real reason for Arne Slot’s mystery sending-off as new angle shared online

Pictures via @skysports on Instagram

Arne Slot was shown a red card following our draw with Everton and with the original angle not showing clearly what happened, a new one is certainly worth watching.

From the televised coverage, we could only see the back of our head coach as he shook the hand of Michael Oliver and was then shown a red card.

However, new footage means we can more clearly see the 46-year-old first speak with assistant referee James Mainwaring and appearing to say: “It’s a f***ing disgrace, that was a push. It’s a f***ing disgrace. The whole game he was like this.”

Before heading over to the referee and it’s still unclear exactly what the Dutchman said but after being shown the red card, he clearly uttered: “You’re sending me off that?”

Without a trained lip reader, it’s hard to know exactly what was uttered but it appeared that our boss sarcastically claimed: “F***ing hell, ref, that was a great game – great game” with some talk online suggesting there was a pull with the handshake that led to the dismissal.

Arne Slot seems unlucky to have been sent off at Goodison Park

We’ve seen peers of the 39-year-old who officiated the game, call him out for some of the poor decisions that were made and this just feels like another one.

With new angles of the Beto push on Ibou Konate and the Carlos Alcaraz foul on Mo Salah, there’s so much evidence that highlights the ineptitude of the man in charge of the match.

We weren’t even allowed to hear the side of our coach, as he and his assistant were sent off after the final whistle – meaning the pre-Wolves press conference will be the first time we hear him speak.

It’ll certainly be worth the watch to see whether any of the red cards will be appealed.

You can watch the new angle of Slot’s red card via @skysports on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Sports (@skysports)

