The moment Cody Gakpo picked up his derby day injury as ankle problem puts Wolves in doubt

Arne Slot faced the media before our game with Wolves and confirmed that Cody Gakpo picked up an injury during our draw with Everton.

Not much more information was provided other than the Dutchman being a doubt for the game this weekend and that they would assess him in training on Friday afternoon.

Footage of our No.18 following the full time whistle showed the forward limping around the pitch with his ankle exposed, after probable treatment on the bench.

Now that we have this footage and the update from our head coach, it makes sense to review the action at Goodison Park and see when it occurred.

It seems like there were two incidents in quick succession, the first being in the 58th minute as he and Jarrad Branthwaite clashed off the ball.

It looked rather innocuous but left the 25-year-old clutching his right foot in a ball on the floor.

Next was a more severe incident in the 62nd minute and Jake O’Brien looks to have stamped on the already sore ankle of the former PSV captain.

Cody Gakpo was in the wars against Everton

With none of his teammates calling for a free kick against the home side, it seemed that they never realised the severity of the incident as it happened.

That should suggest nothing too sinister, though given the volume of games on the horizon against seemingly more difficult opposition – resting the winger this weekend would make sense.

This may also allow Luis Diaz to return to his more natural position and that will certainly be an interesting proposition to watch.

How Cody Gakpo picked up his ankle injury against Everton 🔎 #LFC pic.twitter.com/sL67rIPq3s — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 14, 2025

