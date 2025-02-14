What Diogo Jota has said about James Milner will warm Liverpool hearts

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

James Milner will forever be remembered by Liverpool supporters for his years of service during one of the most important periods of our history and it’s clear that Diogo Jota is a big fan.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Reds Roundtable’, presented by Standard Chartered, the Portuguese international was asked to name somebody from the current squad ‘that’s made you into a better player’ and said:

“For me, since the beginning I always looked up at James Milner.

“To be honest, his professionalism, a bit like Macca said [about Mo Salah]. For me, it was outstanding, and I knew that just because, looking at his career.

“But to have the opportunity to share daily with him was special for me.”

It’s no surprise to hear that’s what our former vice captain was like away from the pitch and it’s great that his impact is still being felt within the dressing room today.

James Milner was a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team

With Arne Slot crediting the mentality of his players before his arrival, in Friday’s pre-Wolves press conference, it shows how long-lasting the impact of players like our former No.7 have been.

As well as Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson, the standards that are still being adhered to within the dressing room have been present for a long time.

They took years to instill and no we have Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah to try and ensure they remain that way.

Our No.20 has been at the club for many years now and there’s no doubt that this nod to the Premier League veteran will be hugely appreciated by the recipient of the praise.

You can watch Jota’s comments on Milner (from 13:06) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

