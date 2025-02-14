Ex-Premier League defender names Diogo Jota as toughest opponent; ‘he always scored’

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota has a reputation as one of the most potent finishers in Liverpool’s history and one man who’s had to play against him, would seem to agree.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Lee Peltier was asked the name his most difficult players to play against and said: “I didn’t enjoy playing against [Diogo] Jota, he always scored against me.”

The former Liverpool, Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion defender mainly faced our No.20 during his days for Wolverhampton Wanderers, where his star talent was easy to see.

Many scoffed at the price we paid for the Portuguese international (£40 million rising to £45 million, according to Sky Sports) in 2020 but few would think twice about that figure again now.

With 64 goals and 21 assists in 167 games for the Reds, the 28-year-old is placed 23rd in the club’s history for his goal per game ratio of 0.383 (via LFC History)

Diogo Jota has always been potent in front of goal for Liverpool

The unfortunate topic that always seems to have to be discussed when we mention the forward though, is his poor injury record that always holds him back.

It often feels like, no sooner does the Carabao and FA Cup winner get some form, he’s quickly back on the treatment table for an extensive period of time.

With Arne Slot handing the man from Portugal the captain’s armband during the match with Plymouth, it’s clear that he’s highly thought of within the club.

Though recent links to Arsenal may intrigue some supporters, we’re certainly better off with Diogo in our squad and causing a menace to opposition defenders.

You can watch Peltier’s comments on Jota (from 34:08) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

