What Everton players did towards Liverpool counterparts in Goodison tunnel will amuse Reds fans

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

If someone watched Everton v Liverpool on Wednesday night with zero context, they could be forgiven for thinking from the scenes prompted by James Tarkowski’s last-gasp equaliser that the Toffees had just won the World Cup, Champions League, Ryder Cup, Super Bowl and Olympic gold all rolled into one.

In actual fact, it elevated David Moyes’ side from 16th to 15th in the Premier League table, a full 14 places and 30 points worse off than their Merseyside rivals.

There were chaotic scenes after the final whistle as Curtis Jones took umbrage with Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goading of the away supporters, while Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff were shown red cards by Michael Oliver, with the former’s punishment seeming rather severe for the alleged offence he’d committed.

Everton players continued the bad blood in the tunnel

The ill will didn’t end there, with an insightful report from the Daily Mail revealing what went on in the Goodison Park tunnel ater the match.

It’s mentioned that while Liverpool players ‘continued to vent their anger’, with Alexis Mac Allister particularly furious by all accounts, those in Everton blue ‘danced around and laughed in the faces of their bitter rivals’.

The report added that both clubs are ‘likely’ to face punishment from the FA for failing to control their players as the stadium’s last-ever derby produced scenes of mayhem.

Not exactly a champions’ mentality from Everton players…

If it’s true that Everton’s players laughed in the faces of their Liverpool counterparts afterwards, it gives quite an insight into their mentality – childish, petty and downright bizarre from a team who, despite their improvement under Moyes, remain nowhere near where they want to be in the Premier League standings.

Some Reds fans may feel their blood temperature rising upon discovering these revelations, but if anything it’s all rather amusing if that’s the reaction from their local rivals to climbing to the heady heights of 15th.

Of course we need to apply context here, with it being the last-ever Goodison derby and the Toffees scoring a 98th-minute equaliser. In those circumstances, there’d be something wrong if those of a blue affiliation weren’t jubilant at roughly 9:30pm on Wednesday night.

However, for Everton’s players to purportedly be so scornful and ungracious towards their opponents is pathetic behaviour, and their celebrations ought to have been kept to the sanctity of the dressing room.

Not to worry – the Liverpool squad won’t have forgotten that when the next derby is held at Anfield in seven weeks’ time, by which stage the Reds will hopefully be significantly closer to claiming the Premier League title.