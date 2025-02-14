All the details of Arne Slot’s Everton mishaps as FA unleash multiple charges

(Photos by Carl Recine & Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The FA have officially levelled their charges against Liverpool, Everton, Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

This follows both clubs’ respective failures to control players and staff during the direct aftermath of the Merseyside derby.

Ugly scenes followed the full-time whistle as Everton secured a dramatic stoppage time winner courtesy of a close-range volley from Blues defender James Tarkowski.

Prior to that point, Mo Salah’s second-half winner had been destined to secure maximum points for the visitors and seal a damning record as the final goal registered at Goodison Park in the derby (ahead of the Toffees’ move to Bramley-Moore Docks in 2025/26).

Curtis Jones took exception to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s ill-advised decision to celebrate in front of Liverpool’s travelling fans, sparking a brawl close to the touchline.

What has the FA charged Arne Slot with?

In an official statement relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Ben Jacobs, the FA have charged Arne Slot for “allegedly acting in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee”.

This follows live footage of an incident in which on-pitch official Michael Oliver can be seen handing the Dutch head coach his marching orders after a post-match handshake.

It’s still not clear what exactly the former Feyenoord boss said that was so offensive to the officiating team. However, given Slot’s humble press conference admission of having let ’emotions got the better of me’, it’s probably fair to assume that Liverpool won’t be overly keen to challenge the outcome of this review.

With the deadline for a response set for after the Wolves game, there’s also pressure to get the disciplinary cogs turning ahead of two key upcoming trips to face Aston Villa and Manchester City.

