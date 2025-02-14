Liverpool make definitive Darwin Nunez decision amid tantalising Alexander Isak hint

(Photos by Carl Recine & Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s days at Liverpool Football Club would appear to be numbered, according to one exclusive report.

CaughtOffside now claim that Arne Slot is prepared to sanction the Uruguayan’s exit this summer, amid reports of genuine Saudi interest in his services.

The former Benfica hitman has had a mixed campaign at Anfield this term, to be generous, with his goal contribution rate nosediving since Jurgen Klopp’s 2024 exit.

Nunez has registered only 11 goal contributions (six goals, five assists) in 33 appearances (across all competitions) this term – four behind the next man on the list in the forward line in Luis Diaz (15).

Will Liverpool sell Darwin Nunez this summer?

We’ve reportedly lined up Newcastle striker Alexander Isak along with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Marcus Thuram and Mohamed Amoura as potential options to replace our beloved but inconsistent No.9.

With the greatest respect to the remaining candidates, the Magpies star is the one name that really sticks out in the pack.

The Sweden international has struck the back of the net on 17 occasions in 22 Premier League games. To put that into context, the 25-year-old currently ranks in sixth place in the race for the European Golden Boot.

Players Games Goals Goals per Game Mo Salah 24 22 0.92 Harry Kane 19 21 1.11 Mateo Retegui 22 20 0.91 Robert Lewandowski 22 19 0.86 Erling Haaland 24 19 0.79 Alexander Isak 22 17 0.77

One can only imagine what Isak would be capable of in a side consistently challenging for domestic and European honours.

Will Liverpool try to sign Alexander Isak?

There’s a very real possibility that we fail in our bid to extend Mo Salah’s contract at Anfield beyond the 2025 expiration date.

In that case, Liverpool are going to have a gigantic goal deficit to plug over the course of the summer transfer window – no excuses!

Even if we do manage to keep hold of the Egyptian King for at least another season, of course, there’s still a case for upgrading our options centrally.

Diogo Jota is perhaps our most clinical finisher but it’s a constant battle to keep him fit throughout the season.

Whilst Darwin Nunez offers barrels of effort and commitment to the cause, there are still question marks about whether this is enough to overlook his limited goal contributions.

It’ll take one hell of an outlay to prise Alexander Isak away from St. James’ Park in the summer, but it’s a potentially rare opportunity to instantly improve the starting-XI.

The footballer’s also at least a partial admirer of the football club, judging by his prior comments on Anfield, so there’s at least some encouragement in that department.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile