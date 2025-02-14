Why Marc Guehi Is the Perfect Fit for Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi has emerged as one of the top centre-backs in the Premier League, showcasing a blend of defensive ability and composure, making him an ideal option for Liverpool’s back four.

His consistent performances for Crystal Palace and England have not only highlighted his individual talents but also underlined his potential to thrive in an elite team like LFC.

With the Reds looking to refresh their squad and reinforce their defence, the 24-year-old ticks all the right boxes. He offers the technical ability, leadership and composure needed to fit into Arne Slot’s side seamlessly.

Guehi’s Defensive Prowess and Versatility

Standing at roughly 6 foot tall, Guehi is right-footed but adept at playing in both central defensive berths. His ability to read the game, combined with his pace, allows him to effectively bring attacking moves from opponents to a swift end.

He’s been an ever-present figure for Crystal Palace, demonstrating leadership skills which are beyond his years. He’s calm under pressure and is proficient at bringing the ball out from the back, which aligns with Liverpool’s style of play.

One of the Reds’ main challenges in recent seasons has been dealing with injuries to centre-backs, including Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. The Eagles defender’s versatility means that he could partner with any of these players and also be the main man at the back if required.

Guehi’s Ball-Playing Capabilities

In modern-day football, a centre-back must be able to contribute to the team’s build-up play. Guehi excels in this aspect, often initiating attacks with precise passes and demonstrating confidence when in possession. His successful take-ons and ball retention highlight how comfortable he is on the ball, which is valuable in transitioning from defence to attack.

Liverpool have long relied on their central defenders to distribute the ball effectively, as seen in Van Dijk’s diagonal passes or Konate’s forward drives. Guehi’s passing accuracy and ability to break the lines with progressive passes would make him a natural fit for this system.

Guehi’s Leadership and Maturity

Still only 24, Guehi has been regularly seen captaining Crystal Palace, reflecting his leadership qualities and the respect that he commands from teammates. His maturity on the pitch is evident in his disciplined positioning and decision-making.

Liverpool value players with strong mental attributes highly, and the Eagles defender’s ability to remain composed under pressure will be a big plus for the Anfield giants, especially as the club are often involved in big games.

Plus, they will need maintain their composure to the end of the season, currently sitting top of the table with Premier League betting markets expecting them to win the title. Guehi’s ability to marshal the defence and organise teammates would be a standout attribute if he were to join the Reds.

Marc Guehi Transfer Feasibility

It’s all well and good Guehi being a good fit for Liverpool, but a transfer needs to be feasible. Reports suggest that the Reds have an interest in acquiring the 24-year-old, and the player himself is also believed to be open to a move to Anfield.

He has been linked with big-money moves away from Selhurst Park for the last severalt transfer windows, but what makes it possible this summer is that the England international will be in the final 12 months of his contract.

Guehi seems like a great fit or Liverpool, and a move is possible. However, FSG will likely need to shell out a large amount of cash to get a deal over the line. Interestingly, Palace had shown an interest in young LFC winger Ben Doak in January, and that could be the key to making this prospective transfer happen.