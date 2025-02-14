Sipke Hulshoff shares defiant 9-word Instagram post after Merseyside derby red card

Image via sipke.hulshoff on Instagram

Sipke Hulshoff has taken to Instagram for the first time since the stormy ending to the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Along with Arne Slot, the Liverpool assistant coach was shown a red card by Michael Oliver just after the final whistle of the 2-2 draw against Everton, with the Reds duo seen speaking to the official following a tempestuous ending to the fixture.

The LFC boss admitted at this morning’s press conference that emotions ‘got the better of’ him in that moment, and his right-hand man has also issued a level-headed response to the chaotic scenes in midweek.

What did Hulshoff post on Instagram?

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday morning, Hulshoff uploaded a picture of him at the AXA Training Centre giving instructions to several Liverpool players ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Wolves.

It was accompanied by a defiant nine-word caption from Slot’s assistant which read: ‘Learn and move on…. Focus for the next game’.

Hulshoff and Slot eager to put derby drama behind them

Far from getting caught up in any further drama from the Merseyside derby, the 50-year-old is focused on only one thing – the Wolves game this weekend, when Liverpool will seek a return to winning ways after two deflating results against Plymouth Argyle and Everton over the past week.

Despite initial reports that Slot and Hulshoff would be banned from the technical area for Sunday’s match, it’s since been clarified that any prospective touchline ban for the duo won’t be triggered immediately but will instead be subjected to an FA review of Oliver’s report and potentially a subsequent hearing.

Considering some of the decisions which went against the Reds on Wednesday – in particular two contrasting calls against Ibrahima Konate prior to both of the home side’s goals – it’s hard to blame the two Dutchmen for being furious on the night.

However, the best response to any such controversy is to set it aside and devote 100% effort and energy into claiming three points in the next match, something that the Liverpool coaching staff no doubt recognise.