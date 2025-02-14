Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic breaks huge personal announcement on socials this afternoon

We’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Stefan Bacjetic and his fiance, Evaluna Rodriguez, following the official announcement of their engagement.

The pair shared footage of the heartwarming moment – having been initially taken on Christmas Eve of 2024 – on Instagram this Friday.

It’s an incredible piece of news and we at Empire of the Kop would like to wish the happy couple all the very best for this next chapter.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Spanish-Serb’s official Instagram account:

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder first signed for the Merseysiders in December 2020, joining from Celta Vigo.

What has Stefan Bajcetic been up to in 2024/25?

The holding midifelder’s career trajectory has levelled out somewhat enjoying 19 senior appearances under former boss Jurgen Klopp in the 2022/23 season.

A serious calf injury – which ruled out the footballer for the vast majority of the following campaign – hardly helped matters, of course!

Bajcetic has since seen himself shipped off to the Austrian top-flight, initially to work with Jurgen’s old assistant Pep Lijnders at RB Salzburg, before being moved on to Las Palmas for the remainder of 2024/25.

Still, at 20 years of age, there’s no immediate need to panic yet over the player’s future.

A tally of 997 minutes of senior action is already more than respectable when compared with his 2022/23 numbers – and we’d expect him to potentially eclipse that total (1,448).

In terms of what the future holds… well, that remains to be seen, but Stefan Bajcetic is at least building up some potentially invaluable experience ahead of the next pre-season.

Hopefully, he’ll remain injury-free and Arne Slot can take a proper look at a player who could provide competition for Ryan Gravenberch for the years to come.

