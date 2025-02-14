Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest stance on Liverpool exit as exclusive drops major transfer development

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to commit his future to Real Madrid, despite reports to the contrary originating within Spain.

That being said, our sister site CaughtOffside now shares exclusive information pertaining to the Englishman’s ongoing contract saga at Liverpool and interest abroad.

Los Blancos, it seems, won’t have a free run at the No.66 ahead of the summer transfer window opening on June 12.

Fellow European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich are likewise understood to reserve interest in the fullback and could yet throw their hats into the ring should he opt to leave at the end of his contract.

Regardless, reliable sources have made clear that Real Madrid do find themselves in a favourable position when it comes to pursuing the England international.

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold decided to leave Liverpool?

Alexander-Arnold has yet to commit either way, with CaughtOffside’s report emphasising that the 26-year-old is taking his time to consider the available options ahead of making a definitive decision over his future.

The Liverpool Academy graduate is joined in such deliberations by Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – two talismanic figures who also find themselves facing the inexplicable eventuality of a summer departure.

Whilst we’re hopeful that solutions will be found to keep all three figureheads at the club, it seems increasingly likely, as time goes on, that we’ll struggle to fulfil that perfect scenario.

Richard Hughes has a huge transfer conundrum on his hands

We’ve discussed countless considerations that will present seriously hurdles to sporting director Richard Hughes – not least of all the prospect of doing lasting damage to our carefully cultivated wage structure.

Can Liverpool really afford to raise both the ceiling and the floor of the wage bill? In an era of sustainability, you’d imagine the answer to that particular question would be a hard no.

However, on the flip side of the coin, can we comfortably wave goodbye to all three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk and be capable of competing to the level Arne Slot will hope next term?

Either way, it’s a huge transfer headache for Hughes and his team to work through ahead of the summer window.

