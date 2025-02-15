Jota admits he’s ‘ready to go’ in huge statement about his future at Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota is one of the most potent finishers in Liverpool’s history but his injury problems have always been the main thing holding him back.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our No.20 spoke about his current fitness: “Especially after the first one [injury], it was a long time out, it requires time.

“Now it was a quick one and every game it’s a step forward into the game rhythm. I want to be able to help the team as much as I can.

“I’m ready to go. Everyone will have the chance because there’s a tough schedule. So, everyone’s going to be a big help for the team and hopefully everyone can contribute.”

It’s great to hear how close the forward is to being fully fit and ready again, as this would be huge for the future of his Anfield career – should we have a fully fit version of him in our squad.

Diogo Jota seems positive about his current fitness

The 28-year-old’s mindset is testament to his commitment and his eagerness to contribute, after so long sitting on the sidelines.

His comments not only underscore a personal readiness but also highlights the forward’s belief in the collective strength of our squad, as we face a demanding run of fixtures.

Adding to his growing reputation, the former Wolves man was recently named as one former Premier League defender’s toughest opponent.

This accolade speaks volumes about his performances on the pitch and the constant threat he poses to opposing defences.

Jota’s agility, sharp instincts, and knack for scoring crucial goals have made him an indispensable asset for the Reds.

Moreover, it’s clear that Arne Slot has taken a particular liking to him as the player’s influence in the dressing room and on the field was further recognised when he was awarded the captain’s armband in the match against Plymouth.

This gesture from our head coach not only acknowledges the man from Portugal’s leadership qualities but also reinforces his role as a key figure in guiding our side through challenging times.

As we march forward into a hectic schedule, Diogo’s recovery should provide renewed optimism for our supporters.

