Liverpool suffer fresh suspension setback after on-field fracas

In a dramatic twist to Liverpool’s recent disciplinary saga, fresh red card drama has hit the club with a further suspension being confirmed.

Following the controversial scenes in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby, where Curtis Jones, Arne Slot, and Sipke Hulshoff were all shown red after the final whistle in a 2-2 draw against Everton, more suspension news is on the horizon.

However, the latest setback comes from an unexpected source, the Under-18 side (via liverpoolfc.com).

The young Reds endured a heavy 5-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in the U18 Premier League North.

The loss has seen Liverpool languishing near the bottom of the table as the side struggled to contain Blackburn’s superior physicality and pace throughout the match.

The game started with early promise from Liverpool’s youngsters

Both Josh Sonni-Lambie and makeshift right-back Scofield Lonmeni looked to inject energy into the side, but it wasn’t long before the visitors imposed their authority.

On the half-hour mark, Blackburn’s Jayden Sergent delivered a precise cross from the left, allowing Aaron Potter to slot home and put the hosts ahead.

Despite a string of fine saves from our goalkeeper Bailey Hall on either side of half-time, the tide turned decisively against the young Reds.

Blackburn doubled their lead on 61 minutes when substitute Stephen Edmondson finished off a simple set-piece move.

The mounting pressure then sparked an altercation on the byline between Blackburn’s Edmondson and Liverpool’s Louis Enahoro-Marcus.

In the ensuing melee, Enahoro-Marcus was shown a red card, leaving the U18s to fight on with ten men.

The damage was compounded further as Sergent struck again on 77 minutes, assisted by Valentine Joseph’s header on 88 minutes, and an unfortunate own goal by Emmanuel Arioboma in injury time sealed the 5-0 humiliation.

This fresh setback from the youth ranks only adds to the ongoing concerns, following the senior team’s red card incidents.

With disciplinary issues spanning all levels of the club, Liverpool now face mounting pressure to restore order and deliver better results both on and off the pitch.

