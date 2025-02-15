Liverpool plotting Goodison Park revenge amid Wolves injury update

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are gearing up for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers, a match that promises to be a pivotal turning point after a turbulent week.

The Merseyside derby against Everton ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, with a late equaliser dashing Liverpool’s hopes of a win.

Virgil van Dijk’s post-match reflections have captured the collective frustration of a side that was so close to victory, yet left with a bitter taste of missed opportunity.

His comments have underlined the squad’s determination to overturn the setback and prove their resilience on the pitch.

Liverpool and Wolves have injury concerns this weekend

Adding to the challenges, Liverpool face significant fitness issues ahead of the match.

Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, and Tyler Morton are all expected to be sidelined due to injury concerns, leaving a noticeable void in an already tested squad.

These absences come at a crucial time as the Reds look to regain momentum and continue our title challenge.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira remains upbeat about his team’s prospects though, despite his own injury setbacks.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com), the 56-year-old declared: “The main thing is to build something, to create something. And we are creating something in Wolverhampton.

“I’m not thinking about to go there and to defend [for] 90 minutes to take a point from the game.

“I’m thinking to prepare the team to go there and to play in our way, or to try to play in our way, with our tools, with our skills, with our qualities and to get the best possible result.”

‘Hwang Hee-chan had to go off at half-time when Wolves claimed a 2-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

‘Recent absentees include Leon Chiwome, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Boubacar Traore, while Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Yerson Mosquera are dealing with long-term issues.’

While Wolves look to impose their style and build on their recent form, Liverpool are intent on using the disappointment of the derby as a catalyst for change.

Our captain’s stirring remarks reflect a squad that refuses to dwell on past mistakes and is committed to fighting for every point.

The absence of key players only heightens the challenge, but the belief and determination at Anfield remains unshaken.

