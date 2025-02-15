Michael Oliver’s Liverpool refereeing ban in fallout from Merseyside derby performance

Liverpool fans will be breathing a sigh of relief with news that Michael Oliver is banned from officiating a key fixture in the coming weeks.
Our Carabao Cup final against Newcastle will not be overseen by the native of Northumberland, because of his geographical connections with our opponents (as confirmed in The Express).
This decision comes in the fallout of a poor performance, his disastrous display at the Merseyside derby.
Many supporters will point to key events in the match, like the fact he completely missed Beto’s push on Ibou Konate – a moment that led to us not leaving Goodison Park with three points.
Other decisions in the game left even fellow referees unable to ignore the incompetence of the 39-year-old.
Michael Oliver will have no part in our Carabao Cup final
With the final looming against the Geordies, this ruling will certainly be seen by many as nothing short of a blessing for us.
With Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff being shown red cards across Stanley Park, we saw what those from inside our club felt about his most recent performance and it’ll be a relief for them to not have to cross paths with Oliver at Wembley.
Despite being the supposed highest profile official in the league, many have long questioned his ability to manage high-stakes games and his recent blunders have only reinforced these doubts.
The echo of his errors in the derby led to the chaotic scenes after the full time whistle and then the widespread criticism that followed afterwards.
The standard of officiating in England means we likely won’t be delighted with whoever is given this responsibility but we can at least hope that the match will be overseen by someone more capable.
If he is on Var duty he can still cause problems
He would not be allowed to be on VAR either, in my mind he should not be allowed to referee any of the top 6 games, as Newcastle are trying to get a top 4 finish.
I’m absolutely disgusted at the whole affair.
The game carried on after the allotted time period set out which enabled Everton to score a goal despite a foul on ibrahim konate prior to the goal .
The referee’s performance throughout the game regarding certain challenges, was questionable at least, unbelievable at most.
I know that derby games are heated but isn’t that what the referee is there for?
What about Everton’s players continually falling over and rolling around like they had been shot!
No cards there, no reprimands!
Michael Oliver’s performance was abysmal and not becoming of a so called professional at the very top level. I personally call for his dismissal as I’m certain that Liverpool won’t be the only team to suffer from such a degree of absolute incompetence. This is not what people pay their money to see! There should be complete and total impartiality. He deserves to be sacked and should be.
Michael Oliver is bringing the game into disrepute.He should not be allowed to come within spitting distance of a football ground.
Micheal oliver is a Newcastle fan so he is not allowed even to var at carabao cup final
Michael Oliver is a complete disgrace to all of the rest of the referees because this complete fool conspired with Everton prick goal keeper Pickford to Deliberately add on added time so that they could score by any cheating means and cheating Oliver deliberately added time so that utter disgrace Neverton would not lose the game, LFC deserved the 3points but cheating prick Michael Oliver so stupidly sent Curtis Jones off and even more so stupid he gave Slot a red card for shaking his hands, but any manager would be very angry and annoyed with a so stupid referring by so stupid Michael corrupt Oliver this guy should be banned completely from professional referee’s job he makes recently fired David Coote look good!