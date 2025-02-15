Pep Guardiola aims strange dig at Liverpool in unprovoked attack on Arne Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola is struggling for the first time in England and as his side fail to find form and try to recover from Champions League defeat, he’s come out swinging for Liverpool.

Speaking with the press on Friday, the Spaniard said: “I [spoke with] Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] yesterday [I said], ‘Answer me a question. Two years ago you were here, you were one year in Barcelona, you come back one year. Did you [notice a] change [in] something in the Premier League?’

“I said, ‘Massively.’ Gundo, one year he travelled, was with Barcelona one year and come back. It was different just in one year.

“Unbelievable and it’s true. The teams are much, much, much better in all departments. The people prepare so well. These are the standards [that] we [have] dictated.

“So Liverpool, have you seen Liverpool this season? Cannot do 100 points already. Definitely cannot. 99, but not 100. And look at the season they have done.

“That made me the benchmark and [makes me] say, look at what we have done…

“It will not happen [again, 100 points], we will be irreplaceable. It will be so difficult for them to compare with what we have done.”

It’s fair enough for the 54-year-old to be proud of his achievements in Manchester but he always goes about this in such a strange manner.

Pep Guardiola’s attack on Liverpool seemed unnecessary

It’s almost as if the former Barcelona man has been waiting for the moment that 100 points is no longer available, to then use it as an example about how great of a manager he is.

Ahead of our match against the champions next weekend, it also feels like he’s trying to start a feud with Arne Slot to try and add more drama to the fixture.

In what has already been a strange season for the coach, he’s already exclaimed that he’s not good enough to lead the team and has produced some weird quotes – this is another.

Given his actions with our supporters at Anfield during their defeat earlier in the campaign, it’s coming across as a strange obsession with the Reds by a serial winner who can’t cope with losing.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on Liverpool (from 6:40) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley