Rafa Benitez unveils Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘secret’ amid Real Madrid interest

Rafa Benitez has recently let slip an insider secret that few Liverpool fans may know about Trent Alexander-Arnold and his past.

The Spaniard revealed that he played a pivotal role in reshaping our academy, just as the Scouser was beginning his journey with the club.

In a candid Sky Sports interview, the 64-year-old shared that, during contract negotiations at Anfield, he took the bold step of requesting to take charge of the academy.

This significant change set the stage for a new era in youth development at the club and inadvertently influenced the rise of future stars like our No.66: “I’m going to share something you might not have known.

“When I renewed my contract, one of the key changes was taking control of the academy.

“Trent was one of the young talents coming through at that time, and although he was too young for me to follow closely, he was very much part of this new structure, implemented alongside Frank McPartland and under the guidance of Pep Segura.”

Rafa Benitez’s influence on Liverpool is still felt today

Both our former manager and our current vice captain share a unique connection with the Reds, having joined in 2004 – though some have shared his distance with players at this time.

As the West Derby-born playmaker was scouted as a six-year-old prodigy, Rafa was secured as our boss following a successful stint with Valencia.

As Liverpool fans, we now face another turning point with Trent’s future – his contract.

Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, their deals are all set to expire this summer and rumours are rife that a move to Real Madrid might be on the horizon for the right back.

Sharing his thoughts, the former Everton boss admitted, “It won’t be easy to keep these key players, and if the club doesn’t secure the right replacements, change is inevitable.”

With his lifelong allegiance to Real Madrid, the coach hinted that Alexander-Arnold’s attacking prowess and often operating like a midfielder might suit the Spanish giants well.

However, as devoted supporters of Liverpool, we’d love nothing more than to see him continue to deliver that unique spark right here at Anfield.

