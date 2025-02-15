Virgil van Dijk lifts lid on Liverpool fallout from Merseyside derby frustrations

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has reflected on the turbulent period that followed a dramatic Merseyside derby against Everton, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

In his latest column in the matchday programme ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers (via liverpoolfc.com), our captain’s emotions spilled over and captured the heartbreak of a game slipping away in its final moments.

Reflecting on the derby, out skipper remarked: “To be so close to a big win, having worked so hard to put ourselves in that position, and then to concede such a late equaliser is obviously very frustrating and I think you could see that at full-time.”

These words encapsulate the anguish of a team that appeared on course for victory, only to have our hopes dashed by a last-minute twist.

Virgil van Dijk will be looking to get Liverpool back to winning ways

Many supporters have been buzzing about his earlier criticism of Everton – accusing the Toffees of treating the Merseyside derby like a cup final.

Also, the captain’s discontent has also extended to the awful officiating in the game.

The captain of the Netherlands has not held back his reservations regarding referee Michael Oliver’s decisions in the final derby at Goodison Park.

As the Reds prepare to face Wolves on Sunday, these lingering issues are sure to loom large.

Our centre halves’ forthright admission of his disappointment serves as a rallying cry – a reminder that while every match is a chance for redemption, the scars of recent frustrations are still very real.

Let’s hope we can channel this collective anger into a renewed push for victory, ensuring that off-field controversies don’t continue to haunt our title pursuit.

