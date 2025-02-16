What Ibrahima Konate and Matheus Cunha were spotted doing outside Liverpool tunnel at HT

(Pictures courtesy of @asim_lfc)

It’s incredible just how quickly a game can change with a goal, isn’t it?

Liverpool had looked ready to enter cruise control after heading into the half-time break with a two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah (penalty).

Circumstances may have taken a sharp twist for the Reds ahead of the break, however, had Simon Hooper or VAR opted to intervene to further penalise Ibrahima Konate for his risque challenge on Matheus Cunha.

The in-form Wolves striker was felled by the Frenchman who was, at that point, already on a yellow card.

Remarkably, Emmanuel Agbadou came away with a yellow for urging the on-pitch official to award the Liverpool centre-half a second yellow.

At the very least, the defender can consider his Everton misfortunes cancelled out!

Should Ibrahima Konate have been sent off v Wolves?

The 25-year-old Wolves sharpshooter looked a little disappointed at the half-time break as he made his way to Anfield’s player tunnel.

There seemed to be no hard feelings between Cunha and Ibrahima Konate, however, with the pair spotted engaging in conversation after the whistle.

The former RB Leipzig footballer was chuckling away, but we suspect he may be at least slightly aware that he’s got away with one there!

What did the pundits think of the potential red card challenge?

There was some disagreement between pundits over whether or not Konate should have been handed his marching orders for the incident in question on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Redknapp was quoted by Sky Sports: “He’s extremely lucky. Konate’s first booking is definitely one, stopping a counter attack.”

“Once you’ve been booked, you can’t give the referee a decision to make. And he goes into a really clumsy decision, I would be really surprised if Konate comes out in the second half.

“You can’t afford to go into those challenges.”

Jamie Carragher, also on the broadcaster: “It’s not another yellow card from Konate.”

