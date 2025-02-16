‘Rusty’ – Jamie Carragher says one Liverpool player has looked off in first-half v Wolves

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool can count themselves at least a little fortunate to have gone into the half-time break with all 11 players on the pitch.

Ibrahima Konate was handed a lifeline by referee Simon Hooper after clattering Matheus Cunha on the edge of the box.

Either way, the Reds’ 2-0 lead going into the break was more than deserved, with the hosts capitalising on a rather hapless Wolves backline in the opening half of action.

A win at Anfield would see Liverpool restore their seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher noticed that Trent Alexander-Arnold had a bit of a shaky start to the opening half of action at L4.

“In the first 20 minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing has been a little rusty – it’s to be expected, he has been out for a little bit,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports coverage.

Our No.66 does seem to have worked himself back into the tie, however, with Sofascore having handed him a 7/10 score for his efforts.

The Real Madrid-linked fullback registered 43 touches, a 79% pass success rate (28/35) and won 2/3 ground duels in the first 45 minutes.

→ 2 interception

→ Dribbled past once

→ Possession lost nine times

→ 3/6 crosses completed

→ 2 shots off target

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold currently more likely to stay at Liverpool

Latest reports coming out about Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future would suggest that a switch to La Liga this summer is not necessarily guaranteed.

The right-back is understood to still be attached to the club and has yet to make a definitive decision over where his future lies.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether the hold-up is mainly being influenced by Trent or the club’s potential inability to meet his demands (financial or otherwise).

What a shame it would be to see him tilt towards Real Madrid before he’s had the opportunity to become the next permanent skipper.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile