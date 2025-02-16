Not Trent: Liverpool defender humours Real Madrid transfer links to put Richard Hughes on red alert

(Photos by Angel Martinez & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, it seems, won’t be satisfied with potentially pinching just Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window.

Nothing remains guaranteed, it’s worth emphasising, although the Scouser has notably yet to agree a contract extension ahead of expiry this June.

That’s not a unique situation amongst the “big three”, of course, given that neither Mo Salah nor Virgil van Dijk look close to agreeing new deals ahead of the summer.

If reports are to be believed, Los Blancos don’t fancy the look of the Dutch centre-half, but they’re allegedly keeping an eye on his very well-respected defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate.

Ibrahima Konate entertains Real Madrid transfer links

The Echo’s Paul Gorst relayed comments Konate had supplied with regard to alleged interest from the Spanish champions.

The 25-year-old – whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 – admitted that it was ‘flattering’ to hear of Madrid’s interest in his services.

The footballer stopped short of suggesting he’d be interested in a switch to La Liga, but the comments are sure to be concerning whilst we’re already poised to lose Virgilv an Dijk on a free in 2025.



Nightmare transfer scenario for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes

There remains the somewhat terrifying possibility that all three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah could hang up their Liverpool shirts at the end of the season.

Can we then really afford to engage with an Ibrahima Konate-themed contract saga in 2025/26 when our defence will have been decimated in the summer?

By all accounts, the former Bundesliga star is very happy at Anfield and would be interested in extending his contract at the club.

However, it’s looking unlikely to be on anything other than his terms.

Given the quality of Konate’s performances this term, that’s of course understandable!

