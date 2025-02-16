Move over Salah: Liverpool’s monster cameo star won them the game with ludicrous Wolves contribution

Credit where credit is due to young Jarell Quansah.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been a firm second-choice option for much of the 2024/25 season owing to the superb form of first-choice centre-back duo Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

There have been only 935 minutes of senior action for the footballer (spread across 16 appearances in all competitions).

It’s telling of the centre-half’s quality, however, that he was able to come in at the half-time break – with the Frenchman having been substituted for fear of a potential red card – and put in a stellar showing when Liverpool needed it most.

Jarell Quansah was the man of the hour with Wolves interception

Just take a look at this superb interception deep into the second half of action at Anfield.

An uber-dangerous ball was fizzed into the Liverpool box, a chance that would have almost certainly resulted in Alisson Becker being beaten for a second time that afternoon.

Step forward Quansah and his remarkably telescopic legs, with the Englishman spotted killing the goalscoring opportunity read in its tracks with a late lunge and interception.

It’s a moment of defensive brilliance that’s sure to be replayed over and over again over the coming hours – and rightly so.

Sunday afternoon’s three points are owed to the young centre-back just as much as Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Jarell Quansah saved us 2 points today. Put some respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/2tVEpBdLG6 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 16, 2025

What did Arne Slot make of Jarell Quansah?

It’s fair to say the Dutch head coach was more than pleased with Quansah’s efforts over the course of the second half against Wolves.

The performance marked a return to his best, as seen in pre-season (via the club’s official website): “I think everybody has seen recently already, because he’s played a few games recently, that he did really well.

“I see in training sessions that he’s back to being the same Jarell as he was in pre-season.”

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile