Steven Gerrard regen: Sky pundit left drooling over Liverpool man with serious ‘running power’ v Wolves

Should Liverpool go on to lift their 20th English top-flight title by the end of the 2024/25 campaign, they’ll have Dominik Szoboszlai to thank in part for his tireless industry.

The No.8, signed as part of a remarkable midfield revamp in the 2023 summer transfer window, has played a key role in the Reds’ push for major honours this term.

The former Bundesliga star sat on a 6.6/10 rating (with 67 minutes played) for his efforts against Wolves, having won 4/7 ground duels and completed 75% of his passes (18/24), according to Sofascore.

Have Liverpool found the next Steven Gerrard?

It’s a hugely flattering bit of praise from Stephen Warnock comparing the Hungarian international to arguably the greatest footballer in the club’s long history (certainly of the modern era).

“The long legs and the stride pattern, Dominik Szoboszlai has such similarities to Steven Gerrard,” the former Liverpool defender spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Szoboszlai has such running power for this Liverpool team and that’s why you see him and Diogo Jota doing so much work upfront.”

We’re big fans of the former RB Leipzig operative who appears to have found some consistency under Arne Slot’s tutelage.

Szoboszlai has supplied some much-needed legs and dynamism in the midfield to complement Alexis Mac Allister’s creativity and Ryan Gravenberch’s defensive diligence.

That hasn’t been enough for our head coach, of course, with the Dutchman demanding more in the way of goal contributions.

10 goals and assists (five apiece) in 32 games (across all competitions) this term suggests the footballer will improve on his tally of 11 in 45 in 2023/24.

We still think he’s quite a way off from reaching the ludicrous levels Steven Gerrard delivered in the famous red shirt! But that’s no slight on Szoboszlai’s quality.

