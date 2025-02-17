What Arne Slot said about Quansah and Endo speaks volumes for their role at Liverpool

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool ground out a victory over Wolves and it was an example of the importance of a squad, with Arne Slot praising two players in particular.

Speaking after the match, our head coach said: “Again, today you saw how vital players like Jarell – and Wata [Wataru Endo] also – are for this team.

“If you want to achieve something, of course you need the goals from Mo or from Lucho or from all the others, but you also need these players that if you depend on them that they bring up performances like this.”

Despite losses in matches against PSV and Plymouth, the ability to give squad players game time has meant that when we needed them in a more important match – they were ready to make a difference.

Jarell Quansah was entrusted to take the place of Ibou Konate at half time and we saw from his vital block in the closing stages of the game, that this proved to be the right decision.

Wataru Endo was given the player of the match award, despite playing 20 minutes of the 90 and highlights of his performance showcase his importance in the game.

Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo stepped up for Liverpool

If we want to be in a position to win the Premier League then we will need many players to show up when called upon and that can be in a variety of different ways.

The duo in question here know that their minutes will be limited this season but by impressing in training and in matches, their chances will increase.

Knowing we have a proven performer ready to make a difference at either end of the pitch could be vital for our chances of ultimate glory.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Endo and Quansah via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

