Gary Neville: why Arsenal would have loved Liverpool beating Wolves

It was far from our best performance of the season but Liverpool recorded a much-needed victory over Wolves and Gary Neville shared his thoughts on the match.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the former Manchester United defender said: “It was a good day for Liverpool and it was also a little bit of a good day for Arsenal.

“Maybe in the sense that, hang on a minute Wolves are near the bottom of the league and Liverpool just got over the line today, but if you’re Liverpool you know you’re not going to win every game well.

“You know that there’s going to come a point where a team are going to just catch you out a little bit and they’ve got two big games coming up now this week Liverpool.

“They couldn’t afford to drop points today.”

It’s unlikely many Arsenal fans were celebrating the victory for Arne Slot’s side but it was a performance that perhaps highlighted some frailties in the team at the moment.

Liverpool were far from their flying best against Wolves

After dropping two points in the manner we did against Everton, you could see that the players were a little nervy having to defend a one-goal lead in the closing stages of the game.

The celebrations at full time also highlighted how much it meant to the players and coaching staff to secure a win.

Even young Jarell Quansah came onto the pitch and pulled off a vital challenge, showing how we need the whole squad if we are to try and win the league title.

Jamie Carragher described Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first half performance as ‘rusty’ and the team did take some time to get going.

Had the correctly overruled penalty or goal in the second half stood, that would have eased nerves too but instead we showed how to grind out a much-needed victory.

