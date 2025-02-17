Liverpool make significant 2025/26 announcement; it’ll be very well received by Reds supporters

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have made a significant announcement on Monday in relation to the 2025/26 season.

Prior to several Reds matches in recent months, the Spirit of Shankly (SOS) supporters’ union have joined forces with similar groups from other clubs to protest against the rising costs of attending football matches in the UK.

One such demonstration took place ahead of the 2-2 draw against Manchester United last month, with fans of our arch-rivals rightly calling out the controversial decision by Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to increase the cost of match tickets for members to £66 (from £40) and remove concessionary prices for the current campaign.

Liverpool freeze ticket prices for 2025/26 season

Thankfully, FSG have gone for a different approach at Anfield, as was confirmed today in an announcement from Liverpool FC that the club will freeze general admission and season ticket prices for next season.

The decision was taken after LFC held ‘meaningful discussions’ with the official supporters’ board, following a letter from fan groups last month citing concerns that rising ticket prices carried the risk of ‘killing the Kop’ by pricing out loyal, long-time matchgoing fans.

In addition to adult prices remaining unchanged, junior tickets are kept at £9 for a 10th successive season, with the decision taken to maintain the current pricing scheme despite ‘significant increases in Anfield matchday operating costs and continued rises in the cost of football operations in general’.

A welcome decision from Liverpool

Although FSG have received justified criticism from Liverpool supporters over some previous decisions, and continue to be scorned by sections of the fan base for a perceived frugal approach in the transfer market, the decision to freeze ticket prices for 2025/26 is to be welcomed and appreciated.

The majority of Premier League clubs (including LFC) increased the cost of attending matches for the current campaign from last term, much to the disgust of their fans (BBC Sport).

As per The Athletic, this is the eighth time in the past 10 years that Liverpool have frozen ticket prices, something that The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe described as a ‘victory for diplomacy and common sense’, and credit is due to the Anfield hierarchy for taking on board the concerns of supporter groups.

Attending top-flight football matches in the UK can still be a prohibitively expensive pursuit – SOS chief Paul Khan revealed in January that the cost of his season ticket for LFC has risen 800% since 1990 (The Guardian).

Operating costs for Premier League clubs may have risen in recent years, but in the Reds’ case, so too has matchday revenue (currently £80m per year, a sizeable increase from when FSG took over in 2010).

Hopefully other top-flight outfits will follow Liverpool’s example and freeze ticket prices, rather than continuing to place further pressure on match-going supporters who are already forking out thousands of pounds per season for the love of their club.