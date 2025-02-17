Micah Richards can’t help but issue praise after one moment in Liverpool vs Wolves game

Pictures via Match of the Day on X

Liverpool got over the line against Wolves and ensured our lead at the top remains healthy, with Micah Richards being impressed with one moment.

Speaking about Diogo Jota’s penalty being overturned by VAR, the former Manchester City man said:

“[VAR] should get some praise because I think this, and initially when we all saw it, we thought it was a penalty.

“He goes sliding in, but on the the next angle we see Jota flings his left leg into him straight away there and yeah, it’s not a penalty.

“And he’s lucky, he should be getting a yellow card for that I think.”

It was disappointing to see our No.20 turn down the chance to try and score and try to win a penalty instead, leading to the correct decision in that the foul was overturned.

Diogo Jota let himself down with the penalty against Wolves

After declaring himself back to full fitness, it was good to see the Portuguese international back in the starting line-up for an important game.

With former Premier League defenders naming the forward the toughest opponent theyv’e come up against, we know the headaches that he can cause.

That’s what makes it even more frustrating to watch the 28-year-old throw himself to the floor and ruin what could have been a goal that settled the match and nerves in the stadium.

Other than this moment, it was a positive performance from the former Wolves player against his old team and let’s hope he can continue this form and fitness in the games that are coming thick and fast at the moment.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Jota via @BBCMOTD on X:

"I think VAR should get some praise for this." It was a good call in the #LIVWOL's game according to @MicahRichards. 👏#BBCFootball #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/RaKsFhAdGz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 17, 2025

